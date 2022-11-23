Laying low. Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley was spotted for the first time in front of her Nashville mansion following her jail sentencing, appearing makeup-free for the brief outdoor moment.

The South Carolina native, 49, was seen wearing a gray sweatsuit while keeping her natural blonde locks down, according to photos published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, November 22. Julie also appeared to have a pair of sunglasses on her head.

Two days prior, Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were sentenced to seven years and 12 years in prison, respectively, after being found guilty of tax evasion and criminal bank fraud in June. They also received 16-months of probation during their Monday, November 21, sentencing hearing.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family,” the former reality TV stars’ attorney, Alex Little, told In Touch in a statement on Tuesday, November 22. “But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

The sentencing comes five months after Todd, 53, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud on June 7. For her part, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud. The duo initially faced up to 30 years in prison. In August 2019, Todd and Chrisley were indicted on federal tax evasion charges, but the pair insisted their innocence by claiming that someone else had control over their finances.

In addition to the convicted husband and wife, Todd and Julie’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, was sentenced to three years in jail — he was found guilty after filing two corporate tax returns on Todd and Julie’s part that were ultimately fraudulent. Tarantino will begin his sentence in May 2023 after he recovers from hip surgery.

Prosecutors argued that the parents of Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley were the recipients of $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and used their self-managed production company to evade the IRS.

“The seriousness of the Chrisleys’ crimes cannot be understated,” prosecutors alleged about the former USA Network personalities. “Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”