The Kardashian-Jenner Siblings Have So Many Nicknames for Each Other: Learn Them All!

There’s no denying that the Kardashian-Jenner siblings are one of the most tight-knit families in Hollywood. Whether it’s via social media, television or print, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are constantly gushing over each other — and that includes revealing some of their sweet nicknames!

Take Kylie and Kourtney, for example. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister and the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sister call each other Minnie and Tinker Bell. During a February 2020 YouTube video titled “Get Ready With Us: Kylie and Kourtney,” the Poosh.com founder revealed the origin of Kylie’s Peter Pan-themed nickname.

“When Kylie was 8 years old, we went to Disney World. Every store we went into, Mom would get you guys whatever you wanted. Like, you literally had everything that you wanted,” Kourtney recalled. “We went into this one store, and you wanted a Tinker Bell nightgown. Mom was like, ‘Kylie, no.’ She just said no for whatever reason, which is rare. And you couldn’t handle the answer ‘no.’”

Kylie chimed in to confess that she and Kourtney “got into the biggest fight” they’ve “ever had” that day. “I was like, ‘You’re the biggest brat. I’m embarrassed to be related to you,’” Kourtney continued. “I was like, ‘There’s kids that have no food, that have no homes, that have nothing. You’ve gotten everything in this whole trip, and you don’t get a Tinker Bell nightshirt and you can’t handle it?’”

Thankfully, they were able to move past their differences. Although, it’s unclear whether or not Kylie managed to convince mom Kris Jenner to buy that Tinker Bell nightgown in the end.

As it happens, Kris was also given a special nickname by her family, more specifically, her 10 grandchildren. “They call me Lovey,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told People in a 2013 interview. “At first, I was Grandma, and all of a sudden, I didn’t like the way that sounded. My mom had a friend called Lovey and I thought that was the cutest name.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see every nickname the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have for each other.