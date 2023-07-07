Summer love! Princess Kate and Prince William shared a rare PDA moment on Thursday, July 6, at the annual Royal Charity Polo Cup.

The royal couple shared the sweet moment after the match and were all smiles once they embraced each other after the event. In between giving William kisses on the cheek, Kate, 41, placed a firm grip on her husband’s arms while looking admirably into his eyes.

While William, 41, dressed in uniform for the athletic event, Kate donned a summery Beulah London-designed dress. The maxi gown fell right before her feet, where she sported simple nude kitten heels.

Before the match, the Prince of Wales showed his wife loving PDA as he grazed the back of her arms while conversing with other attendees of the Royal Charity Polo Cup.

William and Kate, who wed on April 29, 2011, have posed for precious photos together during their relationship while still maintaining their royal image.

In 2021, the elite couple, who share kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary and showcased their love by taking professional photos for the milestone event.

William and Kate’s love story began in 2001 when they met while attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The couple turned their friendship into an official romantic relationship two years later, but briefly split in 2007.

“We both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters,” William told the UK Press Association following their 2010 engagement. “It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better.”

Since then, Kate and William have created a beautiful family and have continued to carry on their duties as royals. Not only have they made a close-knit family of their own, but the duo is close to their in-laws.

In fact, a source exclusively told In Touch that William has a “great relationship” with Kate’s father, Michael Middleton.

“William and Michael have a great relationship and he sees him as a second dad,” the insider gushed in December 2021. “They always find the time to catch up over beers and sneak off to the local pub together.”

Although Kate and William dedicate their life to their royal duties on the patriarch’s side of the family, the source notes they make it a point to “try to spend some of the holidays” with her parents.