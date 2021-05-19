The year isn’t even half over, but for Prince William and Kate Middleton, 2021 has already been an emotional roller-coaster, thanks in no small part to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reputation-tarnishing CBS tell-all, as well as the death of William’s beloved grandfather Prince Philip — and the Cambridges could use a break.

“They keep talking about how they need a chance to relax and not think about anything,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Really, the whole family needs a reset.” That’s exactly what they’re going to get. While they skipped going last year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Life & Style has learned that William and Kate are planning a family holiday at their favorite vacation spot: the tropical isle of Mustique.

“The sun, the beach, the lack of responsibility and the privacy,” the insider says. “It’s everything Kate, William and the kids crave!” Though William, 38, Kate, 39, and their children, George, 7, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3, did spend a few days on the Isles of Scilly last year, the U.K. archipelago doesn’t have the same appeal as the Caribbean island, which is located in a no-fly zone, affording the royals complete privacy.

After vacationing in Mustique with Kate’s family back in 2008, the couple have visited on a near-yearly basis as their own family has grown — and missed it sorely in 2020. “The kids have friends who usually vacation there the same time as them, and they look forward to going every year,” the insider says. “Going back this summer would be a welcome return to the way things were.”

Ideally, the insider says, Kate and William would like to travel to Mustique immediately after the statue of his and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, is unveiled in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden on July 1 (which would have been Di’s 60th birthday). “The unveiling is bound to bring up a lot of feelings for William,” the insider explains.

“Getting away with loved ones, including Kate’s family, afterward should be very therapeutic.” While sister-in-law Pippa will probably stay at home with her baby, Grace, who was born in March, the insider says Pippa’s husband, James Matthews, may make it a “boys’ trip” and bring along their son, Arthur, 2. “Kate’s brother, James, had to postpone his wedding again, so he’ll likely tag along, too, and her parents can’t wait to see their grandchildren,” the insider says of Carole and Michael Middleton. “A tropical getaway together should be just the thing to lift everyone’s spirits!”