Kate Middleton Opens New Unit at London Children's Hospital

Princess Kate stunned in a blue Alexander McQueen suit as she celebrated the opening of the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, greeting children and posing for selfies with young patients and employees.

The Princess of Wales’ Tuesday, December 5, visit included a tour of the new facility, which was designed to mimic a child’s day-of-surgery experience. Kate has served as a patron for the specialized children’s hospital, which is known for its treatment of children with rare and complex diagnoses, since 2018. The new Day Surgery unit will treat conditions ranging from tonsillitis to minor plastic surgery and ophthalmology.

Kate’s visit came exactly one week after the November 28 release of Endgame, Omid Scobie’s explosive royals tell-all book that detailed Kate’s feud with Meghan Markle, among many other shocking revelations.

Scroll to see photos of the princess’ royal welcome to the hospital.