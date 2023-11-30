Princess Kate looked stunning in her first public appearance since British media personality Piers Morgan seemingly confirmed she was one of the two perceived racist royals, reportedly included in the Dutch verson of Omid Scobie‘s new book, Endgame. ​

The Princess of Wales, 41, wore a dramatic blue gown with floor-length sleeves featuring slits up to her elbows. She accented her look with a stunning jeweled bracelet she accompanied husband, Prince William, to the annual Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Thursday, November 30.

Belinda Jiao/Getty Images

While Kate smiled slightly for the cameras, her big night out came amid Piers’ alleged confirmation that she​ discussed the skin color of sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s unborn baby, along with King Charles III. No members of the royal family have responded to the allegations so far.

In the Dutch translation of Endgame, which has since been pulled from the shelves, ​their names were reportedly included. However, Omid maintains that he never included their monikers, and the error was due to translation ​issues.

The section read, “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”

“The book is in several languages, and unfortunately, I do not speak Dutch,” the author told RTL Boulevard on Tuesday, November 29, after Charles’ page first appeared. “But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control.”

He continued: “I wrote and edited the English version. There’s never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.” Kate’s name seemingly appeared in a passage shared on social media the following day.

While the British media did not print the names, Piers couldn’t help but discuss the ​identities of those whom Omid allegedly targeted on his Wednesday Talk TV show.

“I’m going to cut through all this crap, because, frankly, if Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you, British people, here — who actually pay for the British royal family — you’re entitled to know too. And then we can have a more open debate about this whole farrago,” Piers began.

“Because I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family — and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it,” he continued before revealing the names.

While Omid may have denied writing the royal racist elements, he went hard on the princess for other issues in his book. He described her as “cold” and as a “Stepford-like royal wife” who is work-shy, preferring to spend time with husband William, 41, and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“Where other senior royals are out and about several times a week, meeting people across the length and breadth of the country, Kate has long maintained a smaller work schedule that helped her check off the required royal boxes while saving time for her roles as a mother and a wife,” Omid wrote.

“The Palace gatekeepers have always been more vigilant when it comes to Kate, never pushing her too hard, as the road to Queendom is a marathon, not a sprint,” Omid wrote in another section, adding, “‘I think for a long time people were afraid to make her do something that would make her uncomfortable,’ a senior aide told me.”