It’s not OK? Juan Pablo Galavis — one of the most controversial stars in Bachelor history — got flirty with Katy Perry on the March 24 episode of American Idol. Juan Pablo, 42, was there to support his daughter, Camila, 14, who was auditioning for the show (she made it to the next round, FYI).

“Katy asked him if he was single,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, “then he asked her if she was single, and before she could answer, he answered his own question and said, ‘No, I know you’re not.’ It was cute and harmless. Katy seemed to fancy him a little, but she was probably playing it up for the cameras. Let’s see — if you had to choose between Juan Pablo and Orlando Bloom, who would you choose?”