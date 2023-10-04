Kelly Clarkson is best known as the first American Idol winner, a Grammy award-winning singer and a talk show host. But a few lucky guys knew her as “bae.”

Before meeting her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, Kelly kept her dating life casual and mostly out of the spotlight.

Now that her divorce is finalized, fans want to see her on the dating scene again. However, it doesn’t seem to be in the cards… at least for now. In September 2023, Kelly declared “I love being single,” on an Instagram Live. Also in the clip, she reflected on her relationship with Brandon, noting that “you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard to start over.”

