Kelsea Ballerini is a tattoo lover and unveiled her latest piece of ink at the MTV Music Video Awards in September 2023. The “Miss Me More” singer got a delicate flying hummingbird added to the left side of her back, which she showed off in a stunning backless red gown. Birds seem to be a theme for Kelsea, as she added a new tattoo to her wrist in July featuring the outline of a mountain range with the winged creatures flying overhead.

The Tennessee native got her first inking with the words “How sweet the sound” from “Amazing Grace” on her left forearm. “It was just this youthfully innocent way of saying, ‘I’ve got to be who I am from the beginning of this,’” she told Shape in March 2021. “A lot of artists and public people have a persona that they step into, but I can’t do that. I don’t want any surprises. I just want it all to be out there.”

Scroll down to see photos of Kelsea’s tattoo collection.