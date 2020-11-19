Sweets for her sweet. Khloé Kardashian shared the cutest photo and Boomerang of her daughter, True Thompson, breaking open a pie. “True is so excited about this!!!” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 18.

In the posts, 2-year-old True doesn’t hold back on the festive treat! Basically, the high-end dessert from ButterLove & Hardwork Shop looks like an ordinary pie with a lattice crust. However, that crust is actually a thin layer of 100 percent breakable chocolate! Using a tiny wooden mallet, customers are encouraged to break open the pie and dig in.

As with most things the Kardashians enjoy, these pies aren’t cheap. Depending upon the flavor, they cost $135.00 or $145.00. Of course, Khloé, 36, can certainly afford it! The Good American mogul is super career-focused these days. Between her popular clothing brand, a new business venture with Dose & Co., and so much more, Khloé is the ultimate working mom.

That said, she does get some help from off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While the current status of their relationship is unclear, the E! personality and professional basketball player, 29, have always managed to successfully coparent True.

In fact, despite Tristan’s many public infidelities — namely hooking up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019 — Khloé has vowed to put her daughter’s needs first. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No because you hurt me, but he never hurt True,’” the California native expressed during an October 2019 episode of “On Purpose With Jay Shetty.”

“I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” she added. “He’s a great person. Maybe [he] and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

Since then, Khloé and Tristan have reconciled their differences … well, briefly, anyway. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” a source told In Touch in September. As of November, Khloé unfollowed Tristan on Instagram after some major drama with ex Kar-Jenner bestie Larsa Pippen.

