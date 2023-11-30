Khloe Kardashian ‘Christmas Photos’ With True, Tatum and Dream

Khloe Kardashian Shares ‘Christmas Photos’ With Kids True and Tatum and Niece Dream

Khloé Kardashian may be a Christmas girly, but it seems like she is opting out of holiday photos this year. The Hulu star gathered her kids True Thompson and Tatum Thompson for a family photo alongside Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, and the little ones weren’t feeling the cameras.

“I can’t imagine trying to take a Christmas card. I can’t get everyone to look at the same time hehe!” Khloé captioned her Wednesday, November 29, Instagram carousel.

Although the Kardashian kids weren’t too jolly in the photos, the cuteness still shined.

“My favorite camp counselor KoKo,” one person commented, while a second fan wrote, “I love that Dream is part of your wolf pack.”

Keep scrolling to see Khloé’s not-so-Christmas photos!