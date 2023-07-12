It’s no secret Khloé Kardashian is extremely close to Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, and the reality star even considers herself her niece’s “third parent.”

“Dream is one of my babies too just like all the rest of them and I absolutely love being a mom to people,” she said in a confessional interview during the upcoming Kardashians episode, per E! News. “I love mothering people, I don’t know if they like that or not, but it’s so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Good American founder, 39, gushed over her relationship with Dream while chatting with Scott Disick as they were setting up her niece’s 6th birthday party.

“It’s amazing everything you’ve got going on I just can’t believe that you’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream,” Scott, 40, told Khloé.

Khloé then admitted she was another parent to the Kardashian kid, whom Rob, 36, shares with Blac Chyna, before joking, she’s more like “the third wheel — like most things in life.”

The ​Talentless founder shut down her self-criticism, acknowledging she is “not a third wheel,” but instead “the wheel that makes the car move.”

Rob and Chyna, 35, welcomed Dream on November 10, 2016, and split shortly after her birth by the end of that year.

Since then, Dream has spent a lot of time at Khloé’s house and has become a sister-cousin to the reality star’s daughter, True Thompson.

Although fans will see the celebrity child’s birthday extravaganza play out in the show, Khloé shared endless photos of Dream’s recent birthday party via Instagram Stories at the time.

“Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza. Here we are!” she said in a clip while showing her online followers the celebration’s final look.

Dream got the ultimate princess pampering for her birthday and rocked a fresh box-braid hairstyle with vibrant pink extensions and wore a butterfly dress for her big day. The birthday girl had fun painting and making slime but didn’t miss a moment to have a dance party with True and her lovey, Kris Jenner.

More recently, Dream and True put on an at-home talent show performance at Khloé’s house and displayed their best vocals and dance moves for the TV personality and Rob.

In a series of July 2023 Instagram Stories, the girls jammed out to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” while flaunting their synchronized choreography and attempting to hang from Khloé’s dining fixtures.