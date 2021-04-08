In need of some fitness inspo? Khloé Kardashian‘s most inspirational quotes about weight loss and working out prove how hard the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has worked over the years.

The Revenge Body host found solace in fitness amid her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom. Khloé split from former NBA player in 2013, but they weren’t legally divorced until 2016.

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life,” the Good American founder explained on host Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health]. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out.”

While using the gym as an escape, her body began to transform. “As a side effect, I started losing weight and I was like, ‘Oh, I kinda like this.’ Then, losing weight just became some sort of competitive weird streak in me that was like, ‘I want to see if I can get arm muscles,’” she explained. “It started as that, but it was never my goal. It was never: ‘I want to look good in a bikini.’ It was never my goal. I just wanted to feel good mentally. And, I think when you start putting yourself first, you start feeling so much better.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018 with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, which gave her a “drive to stay fit.”

“I’ve always been good with kids, but she gives you a different kind of patience. And, when you feel like you’re exhausted and you can’t go on with your day when you’re around your own child, you get this surge of energy,” KoKo noted about the sweet girl. “You’re just like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to keep going.’ You just figure it out. So she just gives me, I think, more of a drive to stay fit and stay healthy because I want to be an active mom with her. I want to be here as long as I can. I would say it’s a different type of patience, it’s softer patience.”

