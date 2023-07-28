Those Kardashian genes are strong! Khloé Kardashian wished her son, Tatum, a “Happy Birthday” via Instagram, and gushed about how the little one looks just like her brother, Rob Kardashian.

“Tatum, you have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you,” Khloé, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 28. “I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of Uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle.”

In Khloé’s carousel post, the mom of two — who shares both Tatum, 12 months, and True, 5, with ex Tristan Thompson — included pictures of her son and daughter. In a few of the snaps, Tatum looks similar to Rob, 36, with his big brown eyes and smile, in particular, resembling the Arthur George Socks founder. Other shots included memories including what appeared to be Tatum’s first Halloween, in which he was dressed up in a fuzzy lion costume. In another image, Khloé was seen holding Tatum as he wore a bright red firefighter hat.

Fans agreed with Khloé regarding the resemblance between Tatum and Rob, as many took to the comments section to weigh in on her caption.

“Wow, that’s Rob’s twin right there,” one Instagram user wrote. “He is your brother and dad’s double!!” another commented, referring to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. A third person also chimed in, “Rob [and] Dream’s twin,” referring to Rob’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé penned the ultimate birthday tribute for her son, whom she welcomed via surrogate in July 2022. Throughout her caption, the Kardashians star noted how thankful she is to have him in her life.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Happy birthday, my sweet son!” she wrote. “I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need, and I needed you [sic]. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son. I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True. she is so proud to call you hers.”

Khloé concluded her heartfelt post by reciting a rendition of the popular song “You Are My Sunshine,” by writing, “You are my SONshine. My only SONshine. You make me happy. Everyday you’ll never quite know, dear, how much I love you. But I’ll do my best and show you every day.”