Kim Kardashian Responds to Office Tanning Bed Backlash

​She’s Kim Kardashian, of course she has a reason for having a tanning bed inside her office! The billionaire reality star is responding to backlash from fans for revealing she has a tanning bed in her SKKN by Kim office ​– and revealed the device helps with one of her health issues​.

“I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often,” Kim, 43, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) ​on Friday, January 19, in response to an outlet’s opinion piece about her in-office tanning bed.

Fans quickly came to Kim’s defense and backed her reason for owning the piece of equipment. “Tanning beds help with a lot of skin conditions such as eczema (I have it) and psoriasis which Kim has. If she wants to use tanning beds then why shouldn’t she?” one fan tweeted in response to the article that claimed Kim was trying to “normalize” the use of tanning beds.

“She’s not trying to normalize anything. She showed what she has in her office. Leave her alone!” a second person wrote.

The Hulu star hopped on a popular TikTok trend on ​Thursday, January 18. She titled her version “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course … (SKKN Office Edition),” ​and gave fans a tour of her office space. ​Kim began the sneak peek into the building wearing a furry robe as she walked past a hallway wall filled with framed photos of her magazine covers.

Kim Kardashian/ TikTok

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have my mannequin with my custom measurements in my glam room,” she said before she walked past a TV wall that flashed her collection of campaign photos. ​”I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have 3-D models of my brain and my plane in my office.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s next stop was at her tanning bed, and she even channeled her best Jennifer Coolidge circa A Cinderella Story (2004) as she wore tanning goggles. Kim let out a giggle as she showed off her ​luxury cosmetic toy and her TikTok followers found that part of the tour the funniest, too.

“So, I can go back to tanning beds if Kim Kardashian does?” one person asked in the comment section of the post. “I always wanted a tanning bed in my home!!!” a second person wrote, while someone else replied, “THIS ATEEEE AND YALL CAN COME FOR HER ALL YOU WANT!”