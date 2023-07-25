Their brutal feud over designer Dolce & Gabbana wrecked havoc on Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship, but the sisters appear as though they’ve buried the hatched.

“Cheeeeeeese,” Kim, 42, captioned an adorable throwback photo of her and Kourtney, 44, when they were kids, which she shared via Instagram on Monday, July 24. Kim appeared to have a piece of gum in her mouth as she posed in a yellow dress, while the Poosh founder looked ​too cute in a pink polka-dot dress and matching headband.

Kim shared the photo as fans ​have watched her and Kourtney’s feud play out on season 3 of The Kardashians. While the sisters have had plenty of drama in the past, their latest feud revolved around Kourtney’s grievances that Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana four months after the mother of four works with the fashion brand for her Italy wedding to husband Travis Barker.

Following weeks of tension between the duo, they sat down to discuss their problems during the July 20 episode.

“There is this underlying weirdness that’s not spoken [about] because of this,” Kourtney explained in a confessional after she claimed Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana behind her back. “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgets to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

However, Kim alleged that their tension stemmed from a physical fight that played out during a 2020 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the time, they were discussing how Kylie Jenner felt too sick to attend Paris Fashion Week. Kim said she would have gone even if she was on her “deathbed” and stated that Kourtney doesn’t “care about stuff” like that.

“You act like I don’t do s—t. You have this narrative in your mind,” Kourtney replied. “No, no, no, I will literally f—k you up if you mention it again.” She then hit Kim, which escalated into a physical fight.

The Skims mogul explained her side of the story to her older sister during the recent Kardashians episode.

“We don’t even hang out as much anymore. None of us do,” Kim explained. “We haven’t had a family dinner in who knows how long. I don’t know if it is just this. It has been like this since we literally fought in Khloé [Kardashian]‘s old house. It started there. But then you have been in Travis land.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While Kourtney admitted that her sisters are all on different paths, she said it “doesn’t mean we can’t do things together.”

The conversation concluded with Kim stating that she understood why Kourtney was upset over the collaboration. “We are where we’re at. There’s nothing else I could say, but I totally understand,” she said. “I hear you. I’m sorry. I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I’m happy for the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that the experience hurt you. That’s not what I would ever want to do. I’m sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”