Kim Kardashian showed off the mess “elves” left in her bathroom after she came home to find her bathtub filled with gallons of hot chocolate.

“Kay, I walked into my bathroom and what do I see here?” Kim, 43, shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 21, as she showed off her large bathroom. “The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here.”

The Skims founder panned the camera around her luxurious bathroom, which is lined with floor-to-ceiling festively-lit Christmas trees, and focused on her square bathtub. Along the edge of the tub, marshmallows, crushes-up candies and boxes of cocoa were scattered, while the word ‘ELF’ was spelled using green, red and silver Hershey’s kisses.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“The note in the kitchen said they couldn’t find the mugs, so the hot chocolate’s in the bathtub,” the Hulu personality said as she showed off a deep pool of brown liquid. “This is crazy, this is literally Willy Wonka. Look at this, the whole tub is chocolate.”

While Kim is known for her spotless and minimalistic home, she’s seemingly putting on the extravagant display for her four kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Of course, Kim also likes to indulge in the decorations for herself as only days prior, she opened up about marveling at the array of decorations she has in her Los Angeles home.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“This is truly the golden hour for me when my kids are asleep and I get to just appreciate all of my decorations and take some time for myself,” Kim said via her Instagram Stories on December 17 as she walked through her long hallway, lined with snow-covered evergreen trees.

Upon entering the Kardashians star’s spacious, living room, another large tree flocked in white lights took center stage. “I’ll show you guys starting from the end just because this will never get old,” she continued. “You guys have no idea, these are all real trees so they smell so amazing and I just love the snow. It truly is heavenly.”

Along with the over-the-top decorations, Kim has also made it a tradition over the years for Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish to gently wake up her children with holiday instrumentals on the piano.

“It’s December so @philthekeys is here waking us up with a little magic,” she first shared in December 2021, along with several festive emojis.