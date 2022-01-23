Live from the living room, it’s the Jonases! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner poked fun at Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance in a playful Keeping Up With the Kardashians Instagram Reel.



The Jonas Brothers singer, 32, and the Game of Thrones alum, 25, created their own comedy sketch by syncing a clip from the Kardashian-Jenners’ former reality show. Sophie originally uploaded it to her TikTok account and Joe posted it as an Instagram Reel on Saturday, January 22. Fans recognized the dialogue as a conversation between Kim, 41, and sister Khoé Kardashian from episode 2 of season 11.

“So jet-lagged from Australia,” Joe was seen mouthing in the beginning of the clip of Khoé’s voice. “You are? Why?” Sophie nonchalantly replied in the KKW Beauty founder’s voice as she typed out a text message, starting with “Hey babe,” to a recipient named “Pete.”



“’Cause I just came back from Australia,” Joe answered again in the Good American founder’s tone, sounding annoyed that Kim wasn’t paying attention.

Fans quickly flooded the DNCE artist’s comments section with references to the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28.

“Does that say Pete???” one social media user wrote in a comment, referring to Sophie’s phone. “Not Sophie texting Pete,” another commented, while another fan explained to confused commenters what the couple was referring to in their video. “Sophie is being Kim not listening and texting Pete Davidson.”



The “Sucker” artist frequently uploads comical clips onto his social media accounts alongside the Dark Phoenix actress. The pair wed in a private Las Vegas wedding celebration in May 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

For Kim and Pete’s part, the duo have made headlines for their relationship after the Skims founder hosted SNL for the first time in October 2021. She and the King of Staten Island actor were then spotted on a slew of date nights on the East and West coasts later that month and into early November. However, it wasn’t until November 17 when the pair confirmed their romance when they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California. That same day, they made their Instagram debut as a couple in a photo posted by rapper Flavor Flav via Instagram, which also featured momager Kris Jenner.



Hollywood’s “It” couple seemingly spent the winter holidays apart, since Pete was busy cohosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus, whereas Kim rang in both Christmas and New Year’s with her family — but the couple kicked off 2022 on a high note, as they were seen taking a trip to the Bahamas together in early January.

“Kim is really enjoying Pete’s company,” an insider told In Touch on January 5, before adding that “[Pete] isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all. “She’s never dated anyone like him before.”