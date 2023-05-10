Kim Zolciak rarely speaks about her first marriage to Daniel Toce. Keep reading for details on the Don’t Be Tardy alum’s husband No. 1.

When Did Kim Zolciak Marry Daniel Toce?

The two wed on May 5, 2001, and welcomed daughter Ariana in October of that year. However, Kim filed for divorce on September 24, 2001, and a mutual restraining order was additionally filed, according to court records viewed by Life & Style. The divorce was finalized on February 11, 2003. Ariana would later be formally adopted by Kim’s second husband, Kroy Biermann, following the reality star’s marriage to the former NFL player in 2011.

What Does Daniel Toce Do for a Living?

Little is known about what his current career is, as Daniel has had a long arrest history that Life & Style confirmed via criminal court filings.

What Is Daniel Toce’s Arrest Record?

His first brush with the law was in January 1999, when he failed to appear in court regarding a misdemeanor. The charge was ultimately dubbed nolle. In April 1999, he was arrested and charged with larceny in the third degree and pleaded not guilty. He was ultimately found guilty and was given a suspended sentence.

Life & Style can confirm that Daniel didn’t get arrested during his marriage to Kim, but he was arrested in March 2004 for crimes against persons and obstructing arrest, again in Connecticut. He was sentenced to a minimum of six months in jail, but the sentence was ultimately suspended and he was given a maximum of one year probation.

Daniel’s next arrest was in 2008 when he was charged with two counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16, according to criminal court filings viewed by Life & Style. After his underaged stepdaughter, shared with third wife Mary, came forward with allegations of rape he pleaded not guilty. He was ultimately found guilty and faced a minimum of 10 years in jail, but his sentence was suspended after 30 months.

In 2009, Daniel was arrested once again for disorderly conduct and was found guilty of the misdemeanor. He spent 90 days behind bars.

When Did Kim Zolciak First Appear on Reality TV?

The Pensacola, Florida, native got her big break in 2008, five years after her divorce from Daniel was finalized, when she landed a role as a cast member on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. At the time she was involved with sugar daddy Lee Najjar — known to fans as Big Poppa — who was a successful real estate manager who helped fund Kim’s lavish lifestyle. Lee was married at the time, so fans didn’t get too many details about him.

Kim met Kroy in May 2010 at a charity event. They wed in November 2011 and went on to have four children together. The pair filed for divorce from each other within a two-day period in May 2023.