Every role I was being offered was the sad mom,” Kirsten Dunst says of the scripts that came her way after her Oscar-nominated turn in 2021’s The Power of the Dog. After virtually growing up on screen (she first appeared in a Woody Allen movie at age 6), the 41-year-old wound up taking two years off to be an actual mom to her two young children with husband Jesse Plemons — though she found herself missing her work. “To be honest, that’s been hard for me,” she admits of the break in the new Marie Claire. “The hardest thing is being a mom… and not feeling like, I have nothing for myself. That’s every mother — not just me.”

Now, the actress is back in a decidedly different role, as a journalist in the dystopian action flick Civil War. “When I read the script, I thought, I’ve never done anything like this,” the Marie Antoinette star exclusively tells Life & Style. It didn’t hurt that Jesse also has a small role in the movie, out April 12. “I love working with him,” says Kirsten, who met her husband making F/X’s Fargo in 2015, adding, “Because we fell in love on a set, we fell in love creatively first.”

As their kids grow, the Spider-Man star’s dream job would be something that keeps her closer to home — a TV show that shoots in L.A., for example. But she’s not averse to revisiting the superhero multiverse. “Yes,” she says. “You get paid a lot of money, and I have two children and support my mother!”