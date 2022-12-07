Kirstie Alley’s Former Costars and Famous Friends React to Her Death: John Travolta and More

Never forgotten. Kirstie Alley died on December 5, 2022, following a short battle with cancer, her children confirmed. Following the news of the actress’ death, her former costars and famous friends spoke out in various tributes online.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children, True and Lillie Parker, shared in a statement. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The Instagram statement went on to thank “the incredible team of doctors and nurses” working at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” True and Lillie concluded.

The Look Who’s Talking actress was born in Wichita, Kansas, on January 12, 1951. After moving to Los Angeles, Alley made her Hollywood debut in the 1982 movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Over the years, fans have recognized the star from her roles in It Takes Two and the series Cheers, in which she acted alongside Ted Danson.

“I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers,” Danson shared in a statement to Deadline. “It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Alley was married twice. First, to her high school sweetheart Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977. Years later, she and Parker Stevenson tied the knot in 1983. They were married until 1997. After the news of Alley’s death went public, Stevenson shared his own tribute to his ex-wife.

“Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have,” the Hardy Boys actor wrote on Instagram. “You will be missed. With love, Parker.”

Together, Alley and Stevenson adopted two kids — True in 1992 and Lillie in 1995.

