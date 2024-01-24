The first time Kit Harington went to rehab, it didn’t take. “I entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there and went, ‘F–k this, not you guys in a circle. No thank you,’” the 37-year-old said of the 12-step approach in a recent podcast. “And I left pretty quick and said, ‘I’ll try to deal with this by myself.‘“ Four years later, the Game of Thrones actor — who’d been drinking since he was a teen — hit rock bottom. “I sort of collapsed and told people around me what was going on and finally took action,” he said.

This time, he made a breakthrough at an American rehab where he was diagnosed with ADHD. “Everything made sense,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kit’s social anxiety, his withdrawals, his fear.” Once he began treatment, Kit said. “I managed to forge a new life from there.” Wed to GOT costar Rose Leslie since 2018 and now a dad of two kids under age 3, the Londoner said he now feels more “present” in his life. Says the source, “Having kids makes him want to stay the course. His kids need him and he wants to be a good dad.”