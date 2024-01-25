Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Our skin often changes with the seasons. Now that winter is wintering, you may have noticed your skin has gotten a bit drier than usual. Dry spots, patchiness, you name it! Frosty temps and frigid winds are typically to blame. Frightful weather conditions create a less-than-stellar condition for the complexion. It zaps the moisture from the skin, totally drying us out in the process. Thankfully, hydrating nutrients like coconut oil replenish moisture and help deliver a radiant glow.

Kourtney Kardashian knows all about achieving glowing skin. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur dished on the products she uses to look good naked on her website Poosh. According to Kardashian, it’s all about combining thicker creams and serums that she’ll use all over her body instead of on her face! She recommended Kopari’s 100% Organic Coconut Melt to help lock moisture in the skin.

Made with 100% unrefined coconut oil, this nourishing melt is safe for use on the face, body and hair! Coconut oil is enriched with fatty acids, vitamin E, antioxidants and restorative proteins to hydrate the skin and keep it healthy. Lauric acid helps combat inflammation, while vitamin E improves firmness, reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation and promotes wound healing.

Not only does this melt work to hydrate the skin, but it has several other uses too. You can use it as a makeup remover, dry shave oil, bath boost, stretch mark belly balm or a moisturizing hair mask!

It’s not just celebrities who swear by this hydrating melt. In fact, it’s a hit with savvy Amazon shoppers as well. One reviewer noted that they had “issues finding lotion or oil” to adequately moisturize their skin, but discovered great success with this melt. “It absorbs into your skin and doesn’t sit on top of it,” the buyer wrote. “The moisture it provides last over 24 hours. No need to worry about being ashy. It’s great on your feet as well so you can wear sandals with no worries.”

Another reviewer experienced similar results. “I really love using coconut oil for the body as it sinks in fairly quickly, and this product does not make you feel greasy afterward at all,” they noted.

Beat winter-induced skin dryness with this coconut melt — your skin will thank you later!

See it: Get the Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.