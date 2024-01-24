Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Reneé Rapp is everywhere! Fresh off the release of her box office hit Mean Girls: The Musical: The Movie and the accompanying single, “Not My Fault,” the 24-year-old’s star power continues to rise. Most recently, she appeared on Saturday Night Live, performing the single with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s safe to say this is only the beginning!

The actress and singer shared her holiday favorites on Amazon back in December. It was packed with everything from fun fashion essentials, to bedding and hair and beauty essentials. The Revlon Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush was one of the Rapp’s standout products. The viral hair drying brush sent social media into a frenzy, with influencers and shoppers stoked over the results. Read on for the haircare scoop!

With nearly half a million ratings, this hair tool is Amazon’s undisputed number one bestselling hot-air hair brush. The viral blow-dry brush changed the game thanks to its salon-quality results. Along with drying hair, it boosts volume, straightens and smooths and curls the ends. The fun doesn’t stop there — as it significantly cuts down hair drying time!

The ceramic tourmaline brush features nylon pins and natural bristles to glide through hair without snagging and tangling. It has low, cool and high heat settings to prevent extensive damage. The brush comes in nine colors, including mint, black pink and red. Chic!

Like the Mean Girls star, Amazon shoppers are impressed with the salon-quality results the brush delivers. Along with thoroughly drying hair, the brush delivers soft, silky strands and volume when needed. One shopper called the brush a game changer. “This innovative tool combines the functionality of a hair dryer and a round brush, allowing me to achieve salon-worthy results at home,” the ecstatic owner wrote. “I’ve also found that this tool is versatile and can be used to create various hairstyles from sleek and straight to voluminous curls.”

Another customer agreed. “One of the most significant benefits I’ve noticed is the elimination of the need for a flat iron. This tool not only dries my hair efficiently but also leaves it smooth, sleek, and with just the right amount of volume — all in one step.”

If you’re ready to achieve salon-quality results at home, be sure to snag this bestselling hair dryer brush!

