Whether you’re a beauty maven or skincare novice, there are some products you simply can’t live without. Just like us, our favorite celebs and entertainers have a list of tried-and-true products they use all the time. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is one of those savvy shoppers!

During a 2019 appearance on Bravo’s Vanity Tour, Richards gushed about her love for Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer. “This is my new favorite, favorite thing that I cannot live without. This Tarte under-eye concealer. It’s a miracle,” she raved. “I’ve told all my friends and they’re like, ‘Where has this been all my life?” The creamy concealer is a cult classic, landing the support of fellow influential icons, including Shay Mitchell. Want to know what all the hype is about? Read ahead for the beauty 411!

For years, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer has been a staple in the beauty community. The creamy concealer smooths and brightens skin. It also helps minimize signs of aging, like fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it’s available in more than 30 shades and is powerful enough to cover dark circles, as well as blemishes from acne scarring. Handy!

As with all beloved products, this one offers a slew of multipurpose solutions. You can also use it as a primer to set your eyelids before adding shadow. You can even apply it underneath your eyebrows to define your brows. It’s also enriched with nourishing ingredients to ensure that your skin stays hydrated as you wear the longwear formula.

Here’s the thing: This concealer lives up to the hype, and reviewers can attest to this fact. “I tried cheaper concealers but there is no substitute for Tarte concealer,” one shopper wrote. According to the reviewer, the concealer delivers “wonderful coverage and matches my fair skin perfectly.” Another customer revealed that they “use it for under eye shadows,” and the concealer “covers evenly and blends in well.”

If you’re looking for a classic beauty product to add to your makeup collection, you can’t go wrong with this celeb-approved concealer.

