Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Portofino Vacation: Photos

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Flash Their Love on Vacation in Portofino: See Photos

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are on do not disturb mode as they spend quality time with each other during their summer trip to Portofino.

The couple, who started dating in 2014, were spotted roaming the Italian commune as they stunned in some of their most fashionable wardrobe pieces.

Kris showcased her amazing figure in a form-fitting black dress on August 9, while her beau donned matching black shorts and a button-up shirt and completed the ensemble with white sneakers and a bucket hat.

The reality star momager and Corey have been spending their vacation relaxing on lavish yachts, dining at the finest restaurants and shopping until they drop.