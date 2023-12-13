Kris Jenner‘s former personal assistant is spilling the beans about what it was like of working for the famous matriarch and her family.

“One thing I do not miss about no longer being Kris Jenner’s personal assistant is how much time I spent thinking about the Kardashians,” Madeline ‘Maddie’ Steitz shared the details in a Tuesday, December 12 TikTok video.

“Like, I would literally have nightmares about all the Kardashians because I just couldn’t stop thinking about them all the time,” she continued, adding, “But that’s just part of being a personal assistant.” Maddie worked for Kris from February through April in 2022 before leaving to start her own business.

When one fan asked, “How long until the NDA expires before we can hear the tea?” Maddie said in a follow up video, “It doesn’t expire,” referring to the non-disclosure agreement. She later explained, “I can’t really imagine a personal assistant role without an NDA needed. You have to have access to so much info that no matter if it’s a celebrity or not, privacy is a super important part of the job.”

However, she shared a funny anecdote in another video revealing the lengths she went to in order to fit in with Kris and her family’s luxury lifestyle.

“Something kind of funny I learned from being Kris Jenner’s assistant was how to pronounce designers’ names,” Maddie recalled.

“Before working for Kris, I liked fashion and style but not designer [stuff] — I’m from a really small town and never really had a lot of money. So, I literally had to study designer names, I had like a whole PowerPoint saved. I had to learn how to not sound like an idiot when saying Versace and Gucci and Goyard,” she explained.

In another video, Maddie responded to a post where the user told her, “As a former personal assistant, I still have nightmares and I quit two years ago.” The Washington native replied, “It’s totally part of the job, no matter who you work for. Their whole life is your life.”

“One person I used to work for, the lock on their front door would sometimes get stuck and I would think about it at the most random times and not be able to go to sleep because I would be afraid their front door was unlocked,” Maddie remembered.

She added in the caption: “Personal assistant life is its own form of trauma haha.”

So far, Kris has not responded to Maddie’s comments about working for her, but daughter Khloé Kardashian did! She shared an Instagram Story showing a piece about the former assistant’s claims on a group text with friends and brother Rob Kardashian, who asked, “Mom, did she really work for you?”

Khloé wrote in the chat, “Who the hell is this?” as others on the chain wondered the same thing. Above the screengrab, the Good American founder wrote “HAHA.”