Kim Kardashian Remained Friends With Former Personal Assistant Steph Shep After Letting Her Go

Behind Kardashian frontwoman and queen of everything Kim Kardashian was her former personal assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, or Steph Shep as she’s better known.

Steph is in charge of pretty much everything having to do with boss Kim’s expansive empire. From handling plane tickets and hotel bookings to updating fans on Kim’s status post-robbery, the brunette beauty is a driving force in the daily workings of the Kardashian fam.

During a November 2017 interview with Refinery 29, Steph revealed just how far she’s willing to go to protect her boss.

“I don’t think it’s possible for any person to talk to anyone more than I talk to Kim,” she said. “Wherever we are, my instinct is just to protect her. I would truly take a bullet for her.”

In the wake of Kim’s Paris robbery, she was ready to do just that.

“It was terrifying. At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled, and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible,” she said. “Obviously I can’t even begin to imagine what she’s gone through, what she’s had to deal with, but even I have been more cautious.”

Although she’s Kim’s right-hand woman, Steph is close to the entire Kardashian clan.

“Kendall and Kylie, we have some of the same friends, so we’ll go out together and have that relationship,” she said. “Khloé is just like everybody’s friend, you can talk to her about anything…And then Kourtney…I don’t think she really liked me at first to be honest! But…with so much travel time [together], we bonded. Now we talk all the time and we’ll go to dinner, or I’ll spend the night at her house. People always think we’re lesbians, because we’re always together or holding hands.”

That year, People reported that Kim decided to let Steph because she wanted to “transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and business.”

However, the SKKN founder attended Steph’s wedding in June 2023, donning a revealing black crisscross dress for the occasion, proving that they still remained friends over the years.

