Kyle Richards and ex Mauricio Umansky spent Thanksgiving together amid their separation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars shared moments of their dinner together and showed off their holiday cooking via Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 23.

“The turkey has been cut and it has been cooked,” Mauricio, 53, said in a selfie video before turning the camera to show Kyle, 54, as she prepared their meal.

Courtesy of Mauricio Umansky/Instagram

The real estate broker oohed and aahed as he asked Kyle to take the lids off of the finished dishes, which included turkey, mashed potatoes and other sides, to show his followers.

“We are good!” the businessman enthusiastically exclaimed as he panned to their spread in the video.

Courtesy of Mauricio Umansky/Instagram

Despite his separation from Kyle earlier this year, Mauricio was feeling the spirit of the holiday. He posted a photo of himself to his Instagram Story earlier in the day with the caption, “I’m grateful and thankful for life, I am grateful for all the love and energy. [Thanksgiving] is one of my favorite holidays because it reminds us all too [sic] have gratitude.”

Mauricio also shared a video taken by his daughter, Sophia ​Umansky, of him playing “If You’re Happy and You Know It (Clap Your Hands)” on the piano.

Fans even caught a glimpse of Mauricio in the background of Kyle’s Thanksgiving Instagram Story video featuring the former couple’s German ​shepherds, which she tagged him in.

Their holiday together comes after Kyle shut down rumors that she and Mauricio were faking marital issues to maintain “relevance” after ​news broke the couple had split after 27 years of marriage on July 3.

“What human being would create a story like this for?” the former child star told Bravo executive Alex Baskin on the November 14 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast. “No offense, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show. But who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this.”

She continued, “That is one of the dumbest things I’ve maybe ever heard in these 13 years. I’m going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean, it’s just the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Kyle called the rumors “so annoying” and “frustrating” and said she is “not looking to be more relevant” to reality TV audiences.

“I would never put my family through this, ever, for … I almost said it was a dumb TV show, sorry!” Kyle continued, before concluding by saying the accusations “couldn’t be any more different than who [she is].”