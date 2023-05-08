Better model behavior? Fans claimed that Kylie Jenner is the “real model” of her family in comparison to her sister Kendall Jenner.

The Kyle Skin founder, 25, shared an Instagram carousel post on Sunday, May 6, featuring shots from her Jean Paul Gaultier photo shoot. In the snaps, Kylie stunned in long, blonde locks while posing for the camera in various outfits.

“.jpg behind the scenes,” she captioned the carousel.

In response to the post, several fans praised Kylie’s camera-ready skills by comparing her to the 818 Tequila founder, 27.

“You ate Kendall up,” one social media user commented. “We all wanna know how Kendall is doing,” another chimed in. “Kendall could NEVERRRRRR,” a separate user added, whereas another went so far as to write, “The real model of the fam.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have watched Kendall blossom into the catwalk queen that she is today. However, she has had to share the spotlight on different occasions with the makeup mogul.

The sister duo recently appeared at the Met Gala on May 1 along with older sibling Kim Kardashian. While Kendall sparkled in a black floor-length-sleeved one-piece and tall pumps, Kylie looked striking in a red one-shoulder slit gown.

Since all of the Kardashians stars are entrepreneurs and experienced models, fans aren’t surprised to see Kylie follow in her older siblings’ footsteps as she takes more opportunities in front of the camera. In April, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared photos via Instagram from her photo shoots with various magazines in addition to a Dolce & Gabbana campaign.

However, Kendall has stepped up her modeling game as well in recent months. In March, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posed completely nude for a Calvin Klein campaign, which wasn’t a first for her. Previously, the runway expert explained to W magazine that she loved her “tits” being shown.

“There’s a line. There’s a definite line,” she told the publication in 2016. “But I’m young. When I’m older, I want to be able to look at it and be, like, I looked good.”

For Kylie’s part, the mother of two — who shares son Aire Webster and daughter Stormi Webster with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — has been focused on her business goals and raising her children.

Earlier this year, the reality TV star revealed the name of her second baby, a secret she had kept under wraps since changing his name from Wolf Webster shortly after his birth in February 2022.

“AIRE, my son, my moon, my stars,” Kylie captioned an Instagram post on February 2 in honor of her baby boy’s first birthday. “Best year of my life with you. You complete us, my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy [first] birthday. May God always bless you.”