The cutest kid in Hollywood! Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, going for a night swim with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to tag the model in her sweet Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 3.

Hailey, 23, then shared the snapshot to her own page and added a red heart emoji. The famous bunch is currently vacationing in Palm Springs, California, in celebration of Kendall Jenner‘s 25th birthday.

While it’s unclear if Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, tagged along for the trip, the A-list pair is going strong! The “Lonely” artist, 26, and the Arizona native are “more in love than ever,” a source previously told In Touch.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Justin and Hailey hunkered down together for some quality husband and wife time. “If anyone doubted their relationship, seeing them thrive during quarantine should finally put those naysayers to rest. They have spent literally 200 days together,” the insider added. “They’ve been cooking, ordering in, and wearing sweatpants pretty much 24/7.”

Additionally, Hailey and Justin used their time in isolation to think about their future. “They both really rely on their faith in times of trouble, and a pandemic obviously has caused them to re-evaluate what’s important to them,” the source explained. “For them, family and their marriage are always at the top of the list. They really feel so lucky to have each other through these times.”

In September, the “Baby” singer and the blonde beauty celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. Justin and Hailey officially tied the knot at an NYC courthouse in September 2018. A year later, they hosted an over-the-top reception at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

“1 year ago, we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over,” Hailey gushed in a September 30 Instagram post. With their marriage on lock, it sounds like the lovebirds are ready for another milestone moment!

Thankfully, parenting practice comes easily for Justin and Hailey with kiddos like Stormi running around.

