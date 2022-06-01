Oh my! Kylie Jenner nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction thanks to going braless in a plunging black minidress. The reality star shared a TikTok video on Tuesday, May 31, where she was in her makeup chair with her glam squad going to work on her hair while the neckline of her outfit started to slide open, causing Kylie to pull it back into less NSFW territory with her long pink acrylics to prevent a nip slip.

Kylie, 24, rocked a green-eyed filter along with her extra-pouty pink lips as her hair team worked at straightening her brunette locks. The dress’ neckline went all the way down to her waist, and even the slightest moves caused the top to shift. Kyle kept calm and carried on, eventually holding the garment down with her open hand to prevent the top from exposing too much of her bare chest.

By now, The Kardashians star is a pro when it comes to handling racy outfits gone awry. In November 2015 when Kylie was still a teenager, she opened up about suffering a clothing malfunction while supporting parent Caitlyn Jenner at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards.

“Had some major wardrobe malfunctions but that couldn’t stop me from supporting the ones I love,” Kylie wrote on Instagram at the time, as she shared a snapshot of her wearing an oversized jacket while hugging Caitlyn as the latter accepted her award.

Fortunately, Kylie hasn’t had to worry about the issue with some of her more high-profile outfits lately. While she usually dons skin-baring outfits for the Met Gala, at the May 2, 2022, event, she wore a much-talked-about white wedding-like gown featuring a high white bodice that hid her cleavage along with a sheer white T-shirt. Her voluminous ruffled white skirt didn’t offer any chance of a slit causing a wardrobe malfunction.

While there were plenty of daring outfits worn at sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s May 22 wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, — including the bride’s plunging corset top with a micro-mini lace skirt — Kylie was the picture of elegance in a fitted light gray Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral patterns painted on it.