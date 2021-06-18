Speaking her truth. Kylie Jenner opened up about her decision to get lip fillers during part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. “My love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips. And I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained to host Andy Cohen during the Thursday, June 17, segment.

“A guy said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. And then, from then … from then on, I felt … unkissable,” Kylie, 23, recalled. “I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. “And then, finally, I was like, ‘This lip liner isn’t doing it,’ and I ended up getting my lips done.”

Nowadays, Kylie’s pout certainly looks plump. However, after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, the E! personality dissolved her lip fillers. “During Kylie’s pregnancy, she wasn’t getting her usual fillers or putting on much makeup,” a source told Entertainment Tonight shortly after Stormi, who is now 3 years old, was born in February 2018.

“Kylie really fell in love with the natural look and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips,” the insider added at the time. “Despite the fact that Kylie is a master of branding and has made an almost billion-dollar business off her lips and cosmetics, once Stormi was born, Kylie realized she was a mother first — and that is a big reason she has been sporting the more natural look.”

Fans noticed Kylie’s smaller lips on Instagram five months after she gave birth. “She looks like the old Kylie here, [I don’t know] why,” one user commented on a photo of the Los Angeles native and her BFF Anastasia Karanikalou. “I got rid of all my filler,” Kylie replied, along with several laughing emojis.

Part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special airs on E! Sunday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET.