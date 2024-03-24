Leslie Fhima is setting the record straight on her relationship status after fans began speculating that she was dating her pickleball coach. The Golden Bachelor alum confirmed that she is single and has “no dating updates” at the moment.

“I saw the speculation I was dating someone new but that was just my pickleball partner!” she told BachelorNation.com on March 22. “While I’m a girl’s girl, I also have a lot of male friends. I love my male friends! I have fixed them up with people. Some of them are married. But, no, none of them are romantic connections for me.”

In February, Leslie, 65, had social media users talking when she posted a photo on the pickleball court with a man named Greg. “Thanks Greg for being a great partner and teacher!” she wrote. “We won more than we lost today!”

ABC

However, she is now clarifying that she has “not been dating” recently. “I haven’t really had that many people ask me out or try to set me up,” she admitted. “I thought it would be a little more abundant but that’s OK. I’ve been really busy. I’ve been traveling, teaching more, working at a music venue and being with my kids. So dating has fallen on the back burner. I’m not really seeking dating out either, so it’s not really a priority for me at the moment.”

The personal trainer fell in love with Gerry Turner on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor in 2023. However, their relationship ended ahead of the final rose ceremony and Gerry, 72, got engaged to Theresa Nist. The couple tied the knot on January 4.

Leslie admitted that she does “want to find somebody” and said that being on the dating show helped her realize that her future partner doesn’t have to “check every single box,” like she thought in the past. “I more so want someone that I can get along with, is active, loves my family, I love their family, and things like that,” she explained. “I just want the same moral compass and values as someone, rather than wanting someone who likes all the same things I do.”

Despite having her heart broken by Gerry, Leslie attended the former restaurateur’s wedding to Theresa, 70. Although the situation had the potential for some awkwardness, Leslie said she is “really happy” for the duo and mostly felt “uncomfortable” at the ceremony because of all the eyes on her. “I think things worked out the way they should’ve,” she admitted. “When you’re in it, that can be hard to see, but I really do feel that way now. And I think I’ll find that person for me too!”

ABC has been teasing an upcoming season of The Golden Bachelorette and fans have called for Leslie to be the show’s leading lady. However, casting decisions have not been confirmed yet.