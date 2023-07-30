Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein reacted to her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein‘s engagement to his “mistress,” Katharina Mazepa.

“Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” Lisa, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 29.

Katharina, 27, took to Instagram that same day to announce her engagement to Lenny, 57. “On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever. 🏴‍☠️♾,” the Austrian model captioned a series of photos from the proposal, including a picture showing off her massive emerald cut diamond engagement ring.

Fans took to the comments to react to the news. “True love! She is 27 and he is 57 and plastic surgeon! True love 😂😂😂,” one fan wrote. “Wow !! That was quick …” another follower added.

“Dude just divorced and now engaged within the year. Yikes,” a third user added. The board certified plastic surgeon clapped back and replied, “Dude doesn’t need your blessing or permission.”

However, it seems that Lenny and Katharina have the blessing of his mother. Marina Hochstein commented, “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who [loves] and [respects] you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck, congratulations ❤️”

Lisa also responded to her estranged mother-in-law’s comment regarding her marriage to Lenny. “What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother. How disgusting,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

Lenny’s engagement to Mazepa comes more than one year after he filed for divorce from Lisa after 12 years of marriage. The former couple welcomed two children together, son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3. In May 2022, just days after Lisa and Lenny slit, he went public with his relationship with Katharina.

Lisa believes that Katharina and Lenny’s romance started as an affair, but Lenny had denied that he cheated on Lisa with Katharina. “I’m not going to deny there was someone I was interested in pursuing. But I did pursue her after, not before,” he said in a statement. “I had a friendship relationship with someone I thought was very special. But nothing became physical under after I told Lisa I wanted a divorce.”

The former couple’s divorce, which Lisa previously described as “nasty” and “ugly,” has yet to be finalized.

For Lisa’s part, she moved on with boyfriend Jody Glidden. The couple started dating in February and went public with their relationship in July. “Sometimes our past is just meant to teach us to be better for our next future. We’ve both experienced a lot and grown a lot and I look forward to so much more,” she captioned a photo of the couple via Instagram on July 23. “Love you so much ❤️.”