All shook up! Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy revealed a secret that she took to her grave. According to the medical examiner’s report, the 54-year-old singer-songwriter, who was found unresponsive at her Calabasas, California, home on January 12, died from a small bowel obstruction caused by adhesions that had formed after she underwent bariatric surgery several years ago.

“Lisa Marie’s family and friends were shocked to learn that she’d gotten the weight loss procedure,” a source tells Life & Style. “She guarded her privacy so much that even they didn’t know the things she was going through.”

While the mother of four had long struggled with body image issues, the source shares, the older she got, the more it bothered her.

“She had all the money in the world for high-tech home gyms, personal trainers, chefs and dietitians, but she still wasn’t happy with her appearance,” the insider says of Lisa Marie’s decision to go under the knife. “She didn’t want anyone to know [about the surgery] because she never wanted to look weak. That’s why she didn’t tell anyone.”

Lisa Marie’s loved ones, however, wish she had opened up to them.

“She was surrounded by people who cared about her, but always found it difficult to trust,” frets the source. “It’s very sad.”