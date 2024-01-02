New Year, new thirst trap from Lisa Rinna. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed completely nude for a mirror selfie in honor of 2024, although she waited to share it with her Instagram followers until Tuesday, January 2.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2024 STARTING IT OFF FRESH,” Lisa, 60, captioned the snapshot showing her completely in the buff with sparklers emerging from her nipples and a dancing cat covering her vagina. The words “fresh start” and “100% Fun” appeared on screen, as Lisa stood in front of a tan curtain and a white sheet-covered bed.

While the Days of Our Lives alum has every reason to be proud of her incredibly fit body, a number of her fans thought she’s shown it off naked too many times.

“Girl, nobody needs to see your nude body for the 600th time,” one person wrote in the comments while another added, “You know, I’m all about body positivity and building a woman up, but I honestly don’t think we need to share EVERYTHING with everyone…..” One person simply told the former Bravolebrity, “Too much, Lisa. Come on. We didn’t need this.”

One follower noted how Lisa flaunting her body was just something she loves to do. “Y’all. She’s not embarrassed. Her children are grown. Her husband doesn’t mind. This is her thing lol,” the user wrote.

The photo was actually repurposed, as Lisa shared it for the first time in July 2023 shortly after her 60th birthday celebrations. In that snapshot, she covered her privates with gold hearts.

At the time, the California native referenced Catherine O’Hara‘s Moira Rose character from Schitt’s Creek who had advice about nude photos.

“Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. OK Moira,” Lisa wrote in the caption, adding, “HAPPY SUNDAY.”

Lisa has previously shared nude photos over the years and gushed over how she loves how it gets people talking.

In June 2020, she shared several Instagram photos wearing nothing but a pair of sunnies in a campaign for Christian Cowan x Le Specs sunglasses.

Proud husband Harry Hamlin commented, “THAT’S MY GIRL!!!” while daughter Amelia Hamlin added, “YOU ARE HOT.”

Three months later, during part two of season 10’s RHOBH reunion, host Andy Cohen gushed, “That naked photo that you posted recently was like the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Lisa totally ate it up, replying, “Obviously, I f–king love attention and I f–king love to push the boundaries. I mean is that… is that such a hard thing to figure out? I mean, hello.”

Kyle Richards jumped in to add, “Nobody owns it better than Rinna.”