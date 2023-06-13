Lisa Vanderpump may be known as one of the richest and most successful businesswomen in reality television, but nothing comes close to being a mom to her kids, Max Vanderpump-Todd and Pandora Vanderpump Sabo. The former Real Housewife ensured that her children grew up with a supportive mother and they’re thriving nowadays — especially Pandora, as she has followed in her mom’s footsteps. So, where is Pandora now?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Lisa’s daughter, Pandora!

Where Is Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora Todd Now?

Pandora has been a busy lady in recent years. The Pepperdine University graduate has worked for several film productions, including Black Swan and has starred in reality TV shows including MasterChef USA. The Bravo personality was definitely prepared to step into showbiz, as she majored in English Literature and Film and Television Production in college, per her LinkedIn page.

Apart from film and TV, Pandora has also joined her mother in a few business ventures. In 2017, Lisa and her daughter cofounded Vanderpump Wines alongside Pandora’s husband, Jason Sabo, whom she married in August 2011.

The mother-daughter entrepreneur duo doesn’t hesitate to promote their business to fans. In July 2022, the Vanderpump Rules star’s daughter shared a photo alongside Pandora via Instagram.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“Our wines pair perfectly with food and we want to see your recipes!” Pandora captioned the post at the time, encouraging followers to join her company’s recipe contest.

While she juggles her time as a business owner and a film star, Pandora has one role that she puts above everything else: being a mother. The U.K. native welcomed her first child, son Theodore “Teddy,” in November 2021, and Lisa had no problem stepping into the role as a grandmother.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Thank you, Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!”

How Old Is Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora Todd Today?

As of 2023, Pandora is 37 years old with a strong resume under her belt thanks to years of experience in film production and entrepreneurship.

Has Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora Starred on ‘Pump Rules’?

Although her mom is the series’ matriarch, Pandora tends to avoid starring on the hit Bravo reality series. Nevertheless, the mom of one always makes sure to give Lisa a proper shout-out via social media whenever she can.

In May 2022, the California resident shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute with a photo of her and Lisa.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible mummy in the world,” Pandora gushed in her caption at the time. “I’ve always loved you, your selflessness, your passion, your delight in caring for those around you. I’ve been proud of you daily for your drive, your work ethic, your grit, your accomplishments. I’ve been in awe of your wit, your humor and the way nothing keeps you down.”

Pandora then thanked Lisa for teaching her the important lesson of being a mom.

“Realizing first hand how much work and love you put into us has opened my eyes even more to how wonderful you truly are,” she concluded.