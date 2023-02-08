Clapping back! Madonna slammed critics of her looks after fans claimed that she had a “new face” when presenting at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

“It was an honor for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” the songstress, 64, captioned an Instagram post from Tuesday, February 7. “I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”

Madonna went on to say that “instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim,” viewers decided to “only talk about close-up photos of me,” noting that the “long lens camera” used during the awards show “would distort anyone’s face!!”

The “Vogue” singer added, “Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

Following her rare public appearance at the awards show, fans took to social media and commented on the legendary singer’s looks.

“Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs,” one person shared on Twitter. Another added, “What magic formula was used to create #Madonna’s new face? I’m so confused #GRAMMYs.”

One person even claimed she had “f-ked up her face” when criticizing the musician’s looks.

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” Madonna continued her Instagram caption, noting that she has been “degraded” many times throughout her career. “I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

Concluding her post, the singer shared that she is looking forward to “many more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy and most of all enjoying my life.”

This is hardly the first time Madonna has clapped back after her looks have been a topic of conversation among fans, especially following years of plastic surgery rumors.

“Desperately seeking no one’s approval and entitled to free agency over my body like everyone else!” she shared in 2018, following New Years Eve performance when social media users speculated that she had gotten butt implants. Madonna added the hashtags “freedom,” “respect,” “no fear” and “no discrimination,” to her post at the time.