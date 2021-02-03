While Maitland Ward is still recognized as Rachel McGuire from Boy Meets World, the Long Beach, California, native has come a long way since her days on Disney Channel. In fact, Maitland, whose real name is Ashley Maitland Welkos, started working in the adult film industry later on in her life.

Nowadays, she’s considered one of the top talents in her field. “It’s a natural progression, and it’s been a slow build,” Maitland previously told In Touch of her transition into pornography. “I have taken baby steps. Some people think it just happened all of a sudden, and I just made this wild decision overnight to just change everything about my persona, but no. If you have followed me on social media and other things, you have seen me go through a metamorphosis, so to speak.”

Following Maitland’s role on Boy Meets World from 1998 to 2000, she went on to land a handful of small parts, including Brittany Wilson in 2004’s White Chicks. All the while, her interest in venturing outside of traditional acting continued to grow.

“It all started when I started doing cosplay, which I really genuinely love doing and people started giving me attention for it, and I wore sexy outfits,” Maitland continued. “I have always sort of been an exhibitionist, like always. I love dressing sexy in public and things like that.”

As for her personal life, Maitland and husband Terry Baxter tied the knot in 2006 and have been happily married ever since. “He is very supportive,” the Home Improvement alum assured. “He is a very good photographer, too. He has taken pictures of me along the way, like on my social media.”

Ultimately, her career in porn has never hindered their relationship. “It’s funny — the sexual performance — it’s not like you’re going on a date with someone. I feel like it’s more of a dancing partner, ice skating pair, something where you’re performing in that way,” Maitland explained. “I think if it would carry on outside, that’s different. He pretty much trusts me to do what I want to do performance-wise and in the set up and everything.”

According to her IMDb, Maitland worked in 11 adult films in 2020.

