Mandy Moore apparently earned pennies from certain streaming residuals, as she exposed during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA double strike. The A Walk to Remember actress revealed that while she is grateful for her position in Hollywood, she still sees the “residual issue” in the business. So, does that mean her net worth took a serious hit in recent years?

What Is Mandy Moore’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Mandy Moore has racked up an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Mandy Moore Make Her Money?

Although fans recognize Mandy from a number of film projects, she got her official start in showbiz as a singer. After she signed with Epic Records when she was in high school, Mandy toured with ‘NSYNC over the summer of 1999, followed by the Backstreet Boys later that year.

Mandy’s initial success skyrocketed after she released her first single, “Candy,” in 1999.

Throughout the early 2000s, Mandy focused on her passion for acting while juggling her music career. No one could ever forget Mandy’s mean girl role in Anne Hathaway’s Princess Diaries movie. However, perhaps her most iconic performance was in 2001’s A Walk to Remember, which helped Mandy reach cult classic status later in life.

In 2010, Mandy stepped into the shoes of a Disney princess after voicing the character Rapunzel in Tangled. On top of this, the “I Wanna Be With You” songstress appeared in a variety of film genres, including the horror film 47 Meters Down and the rom-com License to Wed.

One of Mandy’s most well-known roles, however, was in the family drama television series This Is Us, portraying the role of Rebecca Pearson.

Thanks to her success in both movies and television, fans believed that Mandy established a steady paycheck for herself. However, she clarified that this was not always the truth.

During a July 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the picket lines of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA double strike, Mandy dropped the bombshell that she has seen payments as small as pennies.

“The residual issue is a huge issue,” Mandy explained. “We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another, but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.”

Mandy then recalled earning “very tiny, like, 81-cent checks” from the streaming residuals for This Is Us.

“I was talking with my business manager who said he’s received a residual for a penny and two pennies,” Mandy added.

Does Mandy Moore Own Any Businesses?

Though Mandy does not own her own fashion company, she launched a fashion line in 2005 called Mblem, which sold knitwear and cashmere clothing. Four years later, however, Mandy announced that her brand had been discontinued.