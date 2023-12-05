Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Thompson Birthday Party Photos

Maralee Nichols threw a railroad-themed party for her son Theo Thompson’s 2nd birthday party and had the attendees dressed up as precious train conductors. Although the kid’s estranged dad, Tristan Thompson, was seemingly absent from the celebration, that didn’t stop Theo from enjoying the house party.

Maralee, 33, shared photos via Instagram Stories on Monday, December ​4, which featured a balloon backdrop that read “Chugga Chugga Two Two.” The birthday boy, 2, dressed for the occasion as he wore a denim pair of overalls with a long-sleeved white T-shirt underneath. Theo completed his sweet look with a red bandana wrapped around his neck and a personalized conductor hat.

Hop on the train to see photos of Theo Thompson’s 2nd birthday party bash!