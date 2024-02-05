Mariah Carey Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss in Sparkly Gown at 2024 Grammy Awards [Photos]

Mariah Carey showed off her impressive weight loss when she presented at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. The “Without You” singer stunned as she took the stage in a sparkly gown to present the first award of the night.

Not only did Mariah’s dress feature a low cut neckline, but she also showed off her legs with a high slit near her thigh.

Keep scrolling to see Mariah’s slim figure at the 2024 Grammy Awards.