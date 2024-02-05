Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Mariah Carey Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss in Sparkly Gown at 2024 Grammy Awards [Photos]

JC Olivera/WireImage

Mariah Carey Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss in Sparkly Gown at 2024 Grammy Awards [Photos]

News
Feb 4, 2024 8:34 pm·
By
Picture

Mariah Carey showed off her impressive weight loss when she presented at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. The “Without You” singer stunned as she took the stage in a sparkly gown to present the first award of the night.

Not only did Mariah’s dress feature a low cut neckline, but she also showed off her legs with a high slit near her thigh.

grammys-best-worst-dressed
 2024 Grammys Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities: Photos of Red Carpet Fashion Sizzle and Fizzle

Keep scrolling to see Mariah’s slim figure at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Picture