Matt revealed in a 2018 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that not everyone was a fan when he first appeared on Gilmore Girls.

“Yeah, you know, in the first season [I was on the show] especially, people would just come up to me immediately without saying anything and say, ‘You know, you’re a real a–hole,’” he admitted.

“I would ask them, ‘OK, why am I an a–hole?’ and they’d say, ‘You know why you’re an a–hole,’” he continued, not realizing they were talking about his character. “Then they’d say, ‘No, no, no I’m Team Jess or Team Dean.’ I went, ‘Oh! You’re talking about the character on the show.’ I didn’t know what was going on. Literally people would just come up to me and say how much of an a–hole I was.”