From ‘Gilmore Girls to ‘American Horror Story’: Actor Matt Czuchry’s Transformation Over the Years
Fans got to know and love actor Matt Czuchry when he starred as Rory Gilmore’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Logan Huntzberger on Gilmore Girls from 2004 through 2007. He has gone on to have a solid and successful TV career with a seven-season stint as attorney Cary Agos on CBS’ legal drama The Good Wife, following up that gig by playing the title role on Fox’s medical drama The Resident, which aired from 2018 through 2023. Matt became part of the American Horror Story family in 2023 at the age of 46, playing Dexter Harding Jr. in the anthology’s Delicate series and he has aged like fine wine over his more than two decades in Hollywood.
Scroll down to see Matt Czuchry’s transformation over the years.
