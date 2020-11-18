Forever a classic! Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons and delighted fans because of the captivating storylines and amazing dynamic among the cast, including Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore), Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore), Scott Patterson (Luke Danes), Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) and the late Edward Hermann (Richard Gilmore). The love didn’t stop there. 16 years after the premiere, a four-episode revival called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life gave an update on all the happenings in Stars Hollow.

It’s hard not to get completely invested in the ups and downs of the mother-daughter duo’s lives. We cried alongside Rory during her various relationships — from her first love Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki) to the confusing bad boy Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and her off-and-on college boyfriend Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), and we cheered on Lorelei as she went after her dream of opening The Dragonfly Inn with her BFF Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy).

A Year in the Life premiered on Netflix in 2016 and is returning to the CW for a weekend special starting on November 23. The four-episode season was directed, written and executive produced by married couple Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who originally created the series.

Sherman-Palladino noted a lack of storylines isn’t the reason why there hasn’t been a part-two to the reunion. “The great thing about families is there is always story to tell,” she said while participating in a virtual panel discussion during the Woodstock Film Festival in October.

“[Gilmore Girls] is not like a monster [franchise] or ‘Aliens came to town!’ or ‘We finally found out who killed Laura Palmer and it’s over’-[type situation]. There’s never going to be closure between Lorelai and Emily. Ever,” the director continued. “And the older that Rory gets, and the more she finds her own footing and has her own life — and she’s potentially going to have a baby — she’s going to be in conflict with Lorelai. Conflict and story and journey are not an issue.”

In fact, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator said she and her husband think of “great” new storylines for their former series “all the time.”

Basically, timing is the main issue, but Sherman-Palladino is looking forward to possibly recreating the “wonderful” experience someday.

“There’s no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things,” she continued. “[A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’”

She teased, “I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen].”

Until then, keep scrolling to see interesting facts about Gilmore Girls!