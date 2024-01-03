It’s been months since news broke that Matthew McConaughey would be headlining a Yellowstone spinoff, but the 54-year-old still hasn’t struck a deal. Reportedly asking for $2.5 million an episode, the Texas native is getting antsy as negotiations drag on. “Matthew can’t book movie work that is going to potentially overlap with the show,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “But he still doesn’t have clarity on when exactly this job would even start. He wants to make the deal — it’s become this incredibly drawn-out process.”

So drawn out that sources tell Life & Style that the True Detective actor might just move on. “No deal has ever taken this long for Matthew,” says the insider. “Especially after he won his Oscar, getting folks to meet his asking price has been a breeze.” But there may be another reason he might consider walking: show creator Taylor Sheridan’s not-so-sterling rep. (The megacreator reportedly butted heads with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner.) “Taylor’s got a reputation for being a jerk with a ‘God complex,’” says the insider. “Matthew doesn’t particularly like behind-the-scenes drama.”