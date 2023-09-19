Fans have come to know My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore family over the 11 seasons the show has aired on TLC. She endured the heartbreaking loss of mom Barbara in 2022, which has only brought her closer to her father and brother.

Who Is Whitney Way Thore’s Dad Glenn Thore?

Glenn was born on February 10, 1946, and raised in North Carolina, where Whitney still lives. He graduated from the state’s Guilford College and began a career in the commercial printing industry. He worked as a VP General Manager at Millennium Print Group until he semi-retired in 2022, which was featured in season 10, episode 6 of MBFFL, even though his LinkedIn profile still lists him working for the company. Prior to that he was the vice president of manufacturing at the Morrisville, North Carolina, company.

Whitney’s dad has been devastated ever since he lost his wife, Barbara Thore, on December 7, 2022, following complications from a stroke she suffered the month prior. The couple married on August 6, 1977, and celebrated 44 years of marriage in 2022. Whitney shared a March 4, 2023, Instagram post going for a swim with her dad in an indoor pool and wrote, “When you see your dad start to enjoy life a little bit after you lost your mom.”

Who Was Whitney Way Thore’s Mom Barbara Thore?

Babs, as she was lovingly known, grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was a homemaker who was always there for Whitney and her brother and was the reality star’s biggest cheerleader.

Fans loved Babs’ spunk, but also watched her health battles over the years. She suffered a stroke in 2017 and doctors told her family more strokes would be inevitable. She suffered a second stroke on December 28, 2021, and her last was on November 13, 2022.