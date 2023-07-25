One look at André Murillo’s Instagram will tell you that he’s head over heels in love with his wife, American Idol alum Tori Kelly, who makes frequent appearances on the account. Tori and André tied the knot in 2018 after two years of dating. André has been there to support his wife’s music career ever since.

Who Is Tori Kelly’s Husband Andre Murillo?

André was born in Bremerhaven, Germany, on May 18, 1990, although he reportedly grew up in California. He attended Concordia University in Canada and Biola University in California, playing basketball at both schools. André then started playing basketball professionally. In addition to his career as an athlete, he is a trainer and a coach, as well as a business owner.

Tori and André met through mutual friends in 2016 and had a mostly long-distance relationship. André proposed to Tori after one year together, and they tied the knot in California in May 2018.

“Marriage is amazing,” Tori told Us Weekly four months after their wedding. “It’s so special to have your best friend [as a] partner and get to do life together.”

Do Tori Kelly and Andre Murillo Have Kids?

Tori and André do not have any kids yet. However, the couple isn’t opposed to building a family in the future. In a 2020 interview, Tori said she and her husband weren’t “in any rush” to have kids.

“We’ve talked about kids, of course. And it’s something that would be, I think so special at some point, whenever we decide,” she said. “I think we’re just enjoying being together as a couple and we have our two little dog babies. So that’s keeping us busy for now.”

Andre Murillo/Instagram

Why Was Tori Kelly Hospitalized?

On July 24, 2023, reports revealed that Tori’s friends rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after her heartbeat quickened and she fainted while out to dinner in downtown Los Angeles. At the hospital, doctors found blood clots around her legs and lungs. She has allegedly been “in and out of consciousness” since then and her condition is “really serious,” according to reports. Neither Tori nor her reps have commented on her hospitalization at the time of publication.

One day after the news broke, André took to his Instagram Stories to share a snippet of Tori’s feature on Justin Bieber’s song “Where Do I Fit In.”

“When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It’s then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side,” Tori sings.

Justin then adds, “And you say to me,” as Tori goes on to sing, “It’ll be alright.”