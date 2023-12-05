Whether you used to watch Gilmore Girls or not, there’s a strong chance that you’re a Melissa McCarthy fan. After all, since her breakout role as Sookie St. James, the powerhouse actress has become one of the most famous (and hilarious) women in Hollywood. That said, Melissa has changed quite a bit since her days in Stars Hollow — including her incredible weight loss.

After dropping a reported 75 pounds, Melissa joked in 2016 that she didn’t have a secret weapon when it came to her diet. “No trick, nothing to tell, just super boring life,” she told Extra, adding “You bring it real down, you don’t do anything fun, and you go to bed at 7:30 — that’s the trick.”

The same year, The Little Mermaid star said, “I have [lost weight], but I’ll be back again,” telling Refinery29, “I’ll be up, I’ll be down, probably for the rest of my life.”

