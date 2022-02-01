Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a new message hinting that she is remaining full of hope amid her reality TV drama with husband Kody Brown.

“I am going to make a very beautiful life for myself no matter what it takes,” read a quote she posted on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 1, following the dramatic airing of part 1 of the season 16 tell-all on Sunday, January 30.

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri, 51, reflected on her love story with Kody, 53, during the one-on-one interviews with host Sukanya Krishnan and elaborated how it evolved into their strained relationship today, which he characterized as strictly platonic.

“We were very much in love,” the mother of one, who shares daughter Mariah with Kody, said.

After he added second wife Janelle Brown into their plural family in 1993, Meri admitted “it was a struggle for me because now he’s with someone else.” The reality star said it was even more difficult when third wife Christine Brown came along. Like he and Janelle, 52, Kody and Christine, 49, spiritually wed in 1994.

By the time fourth wife Robyn Brown was settled into their polygamous family in 2014, Meri admitted that she and Kody still had a “roller coaster relationship” but both made an effort to get back on the same page emotionally and physically.

Robyn, 43, is Kody’s only legal wife, as he divorced Meri in 2014 so he could tie the knot with Robyn and adopt her three children from a past marriage: David, Aurora and Breanna. Kody and Meri, as well as he and Janelle, are still spiritually married, while Christine and Kody split in November 2021.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

During part 1 of the tell-all, Meri opened up about her catfishing scandal in 2015 and revealed that although it caused some trust issues, it wasn’t the end-all-be-all to their marriage. “A lot of people like to look at that as the defining moment and the fracture in mine and Kody’s relationship and it wasn’t,” she explained.

The Flagstaff, Arizona, resident also discussed their lack of intimacy over the past 10 years.

“That’s definitely something that I miss. I miss emotional intimacy with him. I miss conversations with him. I miss physical intimacy with him,” she confessed, telling viewers she had no plans to walk away from her now-spiritual union with Kody. “I would love it if he would hold my hand. I have hope that he will [come back to full fellowship] and also, if he never does then I’m going to create my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have. This is my family.”

Kody doubled down on her statement that she is “still part of the family,” but also pointed out that he didn’t feel their relationship would ever go back to the place it was. He clarified, “I’m not trying to make Meri sound bad, it’s just a bad match.”